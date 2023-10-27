Headlines

Here’s what Virat Kohli’s vegan superfood diet includes to stay fit during Cricket World Cup 2023

A chef at a hotel where Team India is lodged has disclosed the meals that Virat Kohli has been consuming during the World Cup. The chef at the hotel said that ragi dosas are a favourite dish among the Indian squad.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Superstar Virat Kohli of Team India is having the time of his life at the Cricket World Cup 2023, leading the field in runs scored with 354 in 5 games. While Kohli's desire for runs and his desire to achieve with the Indian team has driven him to excel throughout the tournament, the 34-year-old has also paid close attention to the foods he consumes in order to stay in top physical condition. 

Notably, the chefs of prestigious hotel chains have made a concerted effort to cater to the nutritional requirements of the Indian team when it is playing its league fixtures in different locations, providing them with delicious yet healthful meals. The Indian cricket squad was also not an exception to this. While each player has different dietary requirements and regimens, cricket enthusiasts and experts frequently wonder about Virat Kohli's diet, which has helped him become a "run machine." 

A chef at a hotel where Team India is lodged has disclosed the meals that Virat Kohli has been consuming during the World Cup.

Virat Kohli's diet during ICC Cricket World Cup:

  • Virat, a vegan, has been getting his protein fix from soy and tofu-based meals.
  • He goes for steamed foods, like vegetarian dim-sums.
  • Kohli eats vegetable-based protein- like soya, mock meats and tofu. 
  • He prefers as little dairy as possible in his meals.
  • Ragi dosas are Virat's and Indian squads' favourite dish.
  • The team including Kohli opts for millet dosas, millet idlis and quinoa idli for breakfast. 
  • Kohli prefers 0 alcohol as well as the team unless there is a celebration post-winning. 
