'He’s the new wall': Nathan Lyon gives Rahul Dravid's title to this Indian Test batsman

India had done the unexpected when they defeated Australia 2-1 in the 2018-19 Test series Down Under. While the host did not have names like Steve Smith and David Warner to their side, India's strong unit made sure to give them a tough competition.

Now talking about the Test series which is to be played later in the year, Australia's Nathan Lyon says that while all focus is on Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara is like the 'new wall'.

Pujara was the star of the series the last time India toured Australia and the right-hander was sure to give a tough time to the Aussie bowling unit.

However, Lyon, who gave the batsman the title once given to Rahul Dravid, said he will not allow Pujara to fly under the radar. He added that the Australian bowling attack will have their plans in place for the new wall of India’s batting order.

“I think Pujara flies under the radar a little bit when you look at the Indian side,” Lyon was as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“Obviously you look at Rahane and Virat and these guys. But Pujara is a wall. He’s the new wall I should say. It helps that he played exceptionally well last time out here. He adapted his game. He had a bit of luck which is what you need when you’re playing at the top level.

“He obviously played his absolute backside off, which for India was good to see but we’re going to have to make sure that come this summer we have to come with some new plans to combat Pujara. As I said, he flies under the radar a little bit - he definitely won’t be flying under the radar come this summer,” he further added.

As for their clash, India and Australia are scheduled to play a four-match Test series later this year as part of the World Test Championship,

However, it is being speculated that the series might end up taking place without any crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic.