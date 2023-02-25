'He is a delusional superstar': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja slams Shoaib Akhtar for taking a dig at star batter

File Photo

Ramiz Raja and Shoaib Akhtar have been embroiled in a heated exchange of words following Akhtar's scathing remarks about Pakistan's star batsman and captain, Babar Azam. Raja, the former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has labelled Akhtar a "delusional superstar" and urged him to take a lesson from the way former Indian cricketers conduct themselves in the public domain.

Raja argued that it is far more essential for any cricketer to strive to become a better person before becoming a brand.

The heated exchange between the two former Pakistan cricketers took a turn for the worse recently when Akhtar, during an appearance on a Pakistani television channel, made some highly contentious remarks about Babar Azam's communication skills. The veteran pacer derided Azam's English speaking abilities, going so far as to say that the Pakistani skipper "can't speak English properly." This inflammatory comment sparked a heated debate between the two former teammates, with neither side willing to back down.

Akhtar had also been highly critical of former Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal during a live show. Despite Akhtar's immense fame, he faced a great deal of backlash from the Pakistani cricketing community.

Raja, a member of Pakistan's triumphant team in the 1992 World Cup, harshly criticized Akhtar and urged him to take a page from the book of Indian cricketers, who conduct themselves with decorum in public. He pointed out that Sunil Gavaskar would never publicly criticize Rahul Dravid. Raja emphasized that former international players should not breach the boundaries of decency.

Raja made these comments during an appearance on BOL Network, a Pakistani television channel.

Without mincing words, Raja asserted that Shoaib Akhtar is a misguided celebrity. Recently, he had a disagreement with Kamran Akmal. He desires everyone to become a brand, but it is more essential to become a human being first. Raja believes that one should strive to be a person before becoming a brand.

