'Why did you finish Test match in 3 days': Fan asks R Ashwin on flight, veteran spinner reveals his reply

India had previously secured a remarkable victory by an innings and 132 runs in the series opener at Nagpur, and now leads the series 2-0, successfully retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

File Photo

Ravichandran Ashwin recently revealed details of a conversation he had with a fan while flying back home after India's emphatic six-wicket victory over Australia in the Delhi Test match. Ashwin was instrumental in India's success, claiming a total of six wickets across both innings, including the prized scalps of Steve Smith in both innings.

Ashwin divulged that a fellow passenger on the flight was not too pleased about the Test matches ending in just three days. However, he provided an insightful response. India had previously secured a remarkable victory by an innings and 132 runs in the series opener at Nagpur, and now leads the series 2-0, successfully retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

"One of the guys who traveled with me on the flight was like, ‘Why did you guys finish the Test match in just three days? I feel bad’. I replied, ‘Sir, two things have changed. One is the mentality of the cricketers. They wanna play fast-paced these days. They wanna score runs quickly’," said Ashwin on his Youtube channel.

"Cricketers these days don’t wanna take time and then score runs. But just because of that, we should not compare both approaches and judge who is better. We should never compare across generations. Secondly, both of these games shouldn’t have ended in 3 days," he added.

Not only has Ashwin's bowling contributed to India's 2-0 lead, but his batting has been equally impressive. In the first Test, he produced a vital knock of 23 while walking out as night watchman, and in the second Test, he and Axar Patel put on a century partnership for the eighth wicket, with Ashwin making 37 runs. This remarkable partnership ensured that Australia only took a one-run lead despite India being 137-7 at one stage, cementing Ashwin's status as a key player in India's success.

The third Test of the series commences on March 1 in Indore, with the fourth and final match taking place from March 9-13 in Ahmedabad.

