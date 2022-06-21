Harbhajan Singh refuses to make prediction on IND vs PAK T20 World Cup, says 'things went bad..'

Headlines

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning in Delhi-NCR, orange alert in these states as Yamuna water level recedes

Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, over Rs 38,000 discount

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Kargil: Preparations in full swing for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

Male infertility: 8 superfoods to increase sperm count

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

DNA | Ground report from Australian temples

PM Modi in Paris: How Rafale M Differ From Indian Air Force Rafale?

Lokayukta continues to raid several places in Karnataka

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

HomeCricket

Cricket

Harbhajan Singh refuses to make prediction on IND vs PAK T20 World Cup, says 'things went bad..'

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh refrained from making any predictions about India versus Pakistan match at the T20I World Cup later this year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was recently quizzed to make a prediction about the high voltage clash between India vs Pakistan match at the ICC T20I World Cup 2022 in Australia, but he refrained from making any prediction. 

The two arch-rivals will come face to face to add another chapter to their long-standing rivalry on October 23 in their tournament opener at the ICC T20I World Cup, which will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 

The last India faced off against Pakistan, it was the Green Army who came out on top at the T20I World Cup in 2021, marking their first win over India in a World Cup game. 

READ| India and Pakistan players to play for the same team in the Afro-Asia cup 2023?, deets inside

Before that match, however, Harbhajan had said that Pakistan should give a walkover to India, such was their track record at the World Cups versus the Men in Blue. 

"I told Shoaib Akhtar that there's no sense in Pakistan participating; you should give us a walkover. You’ll play, you’ll lose again, and you’ll be upset. Our squad is extremely solid, very powerful, and they will easily beat you guys," the Turnbanator had said before the last India-Pakistan game last year. 

As the Indian side suffered a 10-wicket loss against Pakistan, 'Bhajji' as he is fondly called by his fans, was brutally trolled. 

READ| ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma-led Team India's complete schedule for the tournament

In a recent chat with Shoaib Akhtar, Harbhajan was wise enough to choose not to make any predictions this time around. 

"We have another T20 World Cup, and this year, I won’t be giving any statement and won’t talk over who will win [between Pakistan and India]. Mauka Mauka or whatever, we will see what is going to happen as last time around things went bad due to this," said the legendary spinner. 

In fact, even Shoaib Akhtar advised Harbhajan not to make a prediction on the high-voltage clash just yet. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Big fraud in the name of Prasuti Sahayata Yojana

SBI FD vs Post Office Term Deposit Scheme: Where to invest for higher returns in 5 year tenure

Meet CEO who earns Rs 5 lakh per day, leads Rs 1,45,000 crore company, not from IIT; Tata's main man for...

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

Monsoon update: IMD issues 'orange' alert for 7 states, warns of heavy rainfall, potential flooding

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE