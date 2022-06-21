Harbhajan Singh refuses to make prediction on IND vs PAK T20 World Cup, says 'things went bad..'

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh refrained from making any predictions about India versus Pakistan match at the T20I World Cup later this year.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was recently quizzed to make a prediction about the high voltage clash between India vs Pakistan match at the ICC T20I World Cup 2022 in Australia, but he refrained from making any prediction.

The two arch-rivals will come face to face to add another chapter to their long-standing rivalry on October 23 in their tournament opener at the ICC T20I World Cup, which will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The last India faced off against Pakistan, it was the Green Army who came out on top at the T20I World Cup in 2021, marking their first win over India in a World Cup game.

Before that match, however, Harbhajan had said that Pakistan should give a walkover to India, such was their track record at the World Cups versus the Men in Blue.

"I told Shoaib Akhtar that there's no sense in Pakistan participating; you should give us a walkover. You’ll play, you’ll lose again, and you’ll be upset. Our squad is extremely solid, very powerful, and they will easily beat you guys," the Turnbanator had said before the last India-Pakistan game last year.

As the Indian side suffered a 10-wicket loss against Pakistan, 'Bhajji' as he is fondly called by his fans, was brutally trolled.

In a recent chat with Shoaib Akhtar, Harbhajan was wise enough to choose not to make any predictions this time around.

"We have another T20 World Cup, and this year, I won’t be giving any statement and won’t talk over who will win [between Pakistan and India]. Mauka Mauka or whatever, we will see what is going to happen as last time around things went bad due to this," said the legendary spinner.

In fact, even Shoaib Akhtar advised Harbhajan not to make a prediction on the high-voltage clash just yet.