Happy birthday David Miller: Best T20 fielder who has taken 235 catches in 378 matches

Today is the 33rd birthday of the explosive South Africa middle order batsman David Miller. He has been in tremendous form this year, bagging the honour of being the best fielder of T20 cricket. After IPL 2022, he has proved his mettle in the first T20 match against India, played in Ferozshah Kotla stadium, Delhi on Thursday.

David Miller made his debut in cricket for the African team in the year 2010. He is one of the most dangerous and dependable players of the African team in white ball cricket. David Miller is a left-handed batsman, known for hitting big sixes on the field.

Miller is one of the few players whose strike rate is more than 100 in ODI and T20 cricket. David Miller has represented the South Africa team in 143 ODIs and 96 T20s. However, even after 12 years, he has not got a chance to make his Test debut.

Miller does not just hit big hits, but at the age of 33, his agility on the field is worth watching. David Miller has the highest number of catches recorded in T20 International cricket. He has taken 70 catches in 96 matches. Talking about overall T20 cricket, Miller is at number three in terms of taking the most catches.

The South African cricketer has taken 235 catches in 378 matches. Only Kieron Pollard (325 catches in 595 matches) and Dwayne Bravo (252 catches in 534 matches) are ahead of him. Only these three players have taken more than 200 catches in T20 cricket.

David Miller has also proved his worth in IPL matches. He made his IPL debut in 2012. Playing for Punjab Kings in 2014, he led his team to the final. In this season of the IPL, he scored 481 runs in 16 innings at an average of around 69. Miller played a big role in Gujarat Titans winning the IPL tournament this season.

David Miller has scored 8413 runs in 378 T20 matches at an average of 37. He has three centuries and 41 half-centuries to his name. Miller has also scored a century in the IPL. He has hit 373 sixes in 344 innings.