Netizens react as David Miller unleashes his

David Miller

South Africa win the T20I series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by seven wickets as they made light work of India’s tally of 211 in the end. David Miller (64* off 31) and Rassie van der Dussen (75* off 46) were the stars on the night for the Proteas as they shattered India’s dream of winning 13 T20Is in a row.

South Africa’s chase got off to a great start as Avesh Khan conceded 15 runs in the second over of the innings. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar rocked the Proteas early by dismissing their skipper in the next one.

South Africa was pushed on the back foot after the dismissals of Pretorius and Quinton de Kock. But the in-form David Miller kept South Africa in the game with his blistering 22-ball half-century and it proved to be a match-winning knock.

David Miller had a fantastic run throughout the IPL and he played some match-winning knocks for the Gujarat Titans in the knockout games as well. Watching killer miller back in form, Netizens reacted with full joy but they don't want him to perform against India. Check out a few reactions below.

The miller killer full power show in Delhi full Indian crowd full duhlii

Indian new produced player in this ipl 2022 miller wash correctly one by one#miller #davidmiller #BabarAzam June 9, 2022

Why #davidmiller is so underrated player.

He is powerhouse indeed. Even for #GT he performed in almost all matches he played.#INDvSA — Jayashree Sangle (@imJayashrieS) June 9, 2022

#DavidMiller Bro... really u r my younger brother...Salute to your courage & hard work...Life is all about ups & downs but u never give up !!! Today u beat us but u won millions of hearts... Love from Maharashtra India..... Congratulations Killer-Miller June 9, 2022

100+ boundaries (4s + 6s) in Death overs in T20Is



104 : MS Dhoni

101 : David Miller*#DavidMiller | #INDvSA | #MSDhoni — Cricbaba (@thecricbaba) June 9, 2022

The pair continued on their merry way as they took advantage of some hapless bowling by the Indians in the death overs and guided South Africa home with seven wickets remaining and five balls to spare.