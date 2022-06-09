Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Netizens react as David Miller unleashes his "Killer-Miller" mode against India in the 1st T20I

David Miller played a match-winning knock of 64 runs in 31 deliveries to take the South African team to a comfortable 7-wicket victory in the 1st T20I

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 10, 2022, 12:04 AM IST

Netizens react as David Miller unleashes his
David Miller

South Africa win the T20I series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by seven wickets as they made light work of India’s tally of 211 in the end. David Miller (64* off 31) and Rassie van der Dussen (75* off 46) were the stars on the night for the Proteas as they shattered India’s dream of winning 13 T20Is in a row.

READ: Netizens express disappointment over Rishabh Pant's captaincy in the 1st T20I match against South Africa

South Africa’s chase got off to a great start as Avesh Khan conceded 15 runs in the second over of the innings. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar rocked the Proteas early by dismissing their skipper in the next one.

South Africa was pushed on the back foot after the dismissals of Pretorius and Quinton de Kock. But the in-form David Miller kept South Africa in the game with his blistering 22-ball half-century and it proved to be a match-winning knock.

David Miller had a fantastic run throughout the IPL and he played some match-winning knocks for the Gujarat Titans in the knockout games as well. Watching killer miller back in form, Netizens reacted with full joy but they don't want him to perform against India. Check out a few reactions below.

The pair continued on their merry way as they took advantage of some hapless bowling by the Indians in the death overs and guided South Africa home with seven wickets remaining and five balls to spare.tury, 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.