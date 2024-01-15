'Gully cricket jesa...': Netizens react to video alleging poor conditions at T20 World Cup 2024 venue for IND vs PAK

The high-octane encounter between India and Pakistan will be played in New York on June 9.

The T20 World Cup 2024 schedule, unveiled two weeks ago, has ignited anticipation among cricket fans worldwide. Co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, the tournament is set to commence on June 1, with the first match between USA and Canada scheduled in Texas. India's inaugural match against Ireland in New York on June 5 precedes the much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan on the same ground on June 9. This marks the first instance of the USA co-hosting a cricket World Cup.

Gully cricket jesa lagega yr @kohlixfear18 January 12, 2024

Bro in my village the ground is better than this Reshma@ImVkohli37 January 13, 2024

However, a recent viral video on social media has raised concerns about the state of the New York ground, the venue for several World Cup matches. The footage depicts the ground in a dilapidated condition, with evident issues in the outfield and patches. While we could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, it has triggered shock and disappointment among numerous fans who voiced their concerns in the comments.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will witness the participation of 20 teams divided into four groups of five teams each. The semi-finals are scheduled for June 25 and 27, with the summit clash set to take place on June 29.