Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya surpasses MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to achieve this huge IPL milestone

In 2022, Hardik Pandya made waves in the cricket world when he led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to victory in their debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite having no prior experience as an IPL captain, Pandya defied expectations and led his team to become the first to qualify for the playoffs and ultimately win the championship.

Pandya's success as GT's skipper has continued, with the team currently sitting at second place in the points table. This has led to a significant milestone for the 29-year-old, as he now holds the title of the most successful IPL captain in terms of winning percentage (minimum 20 matches). With a winning percentage of 75, Pandya has led GT to 15 wins out of 20 matches, with only 5 defeats under his captaincy.

This achievement surpasses the likes of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who have winning percentages of 58.99 and 56.08, respectively. Pandya's success as GT's captain has also earned him a spot in the leadership group of Team India, where he has been leading the T20I side since the 2022 World Cup. Additionally, he serves as Rohit's deputy in the ODI format.

Pandya's rise to success as a captain is a testament to his leadership skills and ability to inspire his team to perform at their best. As he continues to lead GT and Team India, it will be exciting to see what other milestones he will achieve in the future.

