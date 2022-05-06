GT vs MI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) take on bottom-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday.

While Mumbai Indians had finally got their first win of the season in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), they continue to sit at the bottom of the table. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be keen to play for pride and possibly end the season on a happy note.

Talking about Gujarat, they are in a really solid position to finish in the top 2. However, they did suffer a loss in the previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) after Hardik Pandya had elected to bat first, a decision not going in their favour.

Dream11 Prediction – GT vs MI – IPL 2022

GT vs MI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

GT vs MI​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (VC), David Miller, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Daniel Sams, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians​ Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, May 6, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan.