Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs ENG: England announce playing XI for fifth Test against India, star pacer returns

Two-time Grand Slam champion, Simona Halep free to return after doping ban reduced by CAS

Man calls dogs by imitating their sound in viral video, internet is impressed

Meet Indian genius who became ‘world’s youngest surgeon’ at 7, joined IIT to…

GG vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Reeti Sahai wins in editor's choice category

GG vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Viral video: Street vendor makes golgappe stuffed with fruits, internet calls it 'yuck'

8 cardio exercises for weight loss 

Times when Janhvi Kapoor slayed in mom Sridevi's outfits

Dry fruits packed with calcium for strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

HomeCricket

Cricket

GG vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

GG vs RCB-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 13 between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 01:35 PM IST

article-main
WPL 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Gujarat Giants are on the hunt for their first victory in the Women’s Premier League 2024 as they prepare to face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their upcoming match. Currently sitting at the bottom of the league table with four losses in four games, the Giants have been unable to secure a win against any of the teams in the tournament, including the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers, UP Warriorz, and Delhi Capitals.

In their most recent match, the Giants suffered a 25-run defeat at the hands of the Capitals. The game kicked off with the Capitals taking the lead in the first innings, with Meg Lanning scoring a half-century to set the tone. Meghna Singh delivered an impressive bowling performance, taking four wickets to limit the Capitals to a total of 163 runs. Despite Ashleigh Gardner's 40-run contribution in the second innings, the Giants fell short of victory.

Eager to turn their luck around, the Giants are gearing up for a showdown with the Royal Challengers on Wednesday.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Date & Time: Mar 06, 07:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 

GG vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Beth Mooney

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana

All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwar

GG vs RCBW My11 Team

Beth Mooney, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwer, Shobhana Asha

Also Read| DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024: Rodrigues, Jonassen shine as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk’s Tesla halts production at German factory after suspected 'arson attack' causing power outage

Randeep Hooda says Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will counter ‘decades of propaganda’ against VD Savarkar

Researchers left baffled by discovery of frog with mushroom sprouting from skin, details inside

Gurugram: 5 vomit blood, rushed to hospital after consuming mouth freshener at restaurant

Trump, Biden hope for decisive victories as Americans vote in primary contests on Super Tuesday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement