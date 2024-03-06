GG vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

GG vs RCB-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 13 between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Gujarat Giants are on the hunt for their first victory in the Women’s Premier League 2024 as they prepare to face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their upcoming match. Currently sitting at the bottom of the league table with four losses in four games, the Giants have been unable to secure a win against any of the teams in the tournament, including the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers, UP Warriorz, and Delhi Capitals.

In their most recent match, the Giants suffered a 25-run defeat at the hands of the Capitals. The game kicked off with the Capitals taking the lead in the first innings, with Meg Lanning scoring a half-century to set the tone. Meghna Singh delivered an impressive bowling performance, taking four wickets to limit the Capitals to a total of 163 runs. Despite Ashleigh Gardner's 40-run contribution in the second innings, the Giants fell short of victory.

Eager to turn their luck around, the Giants are gearing up for a showdown with the Royal Challengers on Wednesday.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Date & Time: Mar 06, 07:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

GG vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Beth Mooney

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana

All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwar

GG vs RCBW My11 Team

Beth Mooney, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwer, Shobhana Asha

