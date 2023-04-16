Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Funniest moments of IPL 2023': Netizens react to Trent Boult's most bizarre catching attempt during RR vs GT, watch

Trent Boult catch: Three RR players collided to take a catch of Wriddhiman Saha but bowler Trent Boult was alert and he completed the catch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 08:31 PM IST

'Funniest moments of IPL 2023': Netizens react to Trent Boult's most bizarre catching attempt during RR vs GT, watch
'Funniest moments of IPL 2023': Netizens react to Trent Boult's most bizarre catching attempt during RR vs GT, watch (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, RR vs GT: Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult once again took an early wicket in the very first over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT). He dismissed Wriddhiman Saha. However, what was interesting about the wicket was the way Saha got dismissed.

Saha hit a shot in the air, and soon, three RR players rushed to take the catch simultaneously in the funniest catch ever. Three players collided to take a catch of Saha but the bowler was alert and he completed the catch. The catch was about to drop, when Boult, who was on the pitch got the catch. 

Fans soon started reacting to the moment with funny memes and reactions. One user wrote, "But Trent boult had a plan B." Check out the video here:

 

Earlier, RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against defending champions GT in match no. 23 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against defending champions Gujarat Titans in match No 23 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma

Substitutes: Josh Little, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, KS Bharat, Dasun Shanaka

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma and Adam Zampa

Substitutes: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root

READ | 'Kohli being Cheeku...': Virat Kohli has fun in amusement park, netizens react to viral pic

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal declares weeklong holiday in colleges, universities due to prevailing heatwave
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.