'Funniest moments of IPL 2023': Netizens react to Trent Boult's most bizarre catching attempt during RR vs GT, watch (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, RR vs GT: Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult once again took an early wicket in the very first over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT). He dismissed Wriddhiman Saha. However, what was interesting about the wicket was the way Saha got dismissed.

Saha hit a shot in the air, and soon, three RR players rushed to take the catch simultaneously in the funniest catch ever. Three players collided to take a catch of Saha but the bowler was alert and he completed the catch. The catch was about to drop, when Boult, who was on the pitch got the catch.

Fans soon started reacting to the moment with funny memes and reactions. One user wrote, "But Trent boult had a plan B." Check out the video here:

players converge for the catch



th player takes it



Safe to say that was one eventful way to scalp the first wicket from @rajasthanroyals



Follow the match https://t.co/nvoo5Sl96y TvRR pic.twitter.com/MwfpztoIZf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023

Trent Boult taking early wicket in powerplay pic.twitter.com/f4K63VUYVn — Aryan (@iAryan_Sharma) April 16, 2023

Earlier, RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against defending champions GT in match no. 23 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma

Substitutes: Josh Little, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, KS Bharat, Dasun Shanaka

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma and Adam Zampa

Substitutes: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root

