Former CSK star likely to join politics, may contest Lok Sabha polls

Ambati Rayudu, the former Indian cricket player, is embarking on a new chapter in his life after retiring from all forms of Indian cricket. While he will continue to showcase his skills on the field in USA's Major League Cricket, Rayudu is also reportedly planning to enter politics and contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, Rayudu had the opportunity to meet with Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is also the chief of YSRCP. According to a report in The Times of India, Jagan is keen on having Rayudu contest in the upcoming elections, but is yet to decide whether he will be fielded in assembly or Lok Sabha Polls.

Had a great meeting with honourable CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garu along with respected Rupa mam.and csk management to discuss the development of world class sports infrastructure and education for the underprivileged. Govt is developing a robust program for the youth of our state pic.twitter.com/iEwUTk7A8V June 8, 2023

Sources have revealed that senior politicians in the party believe that Rayudu should contest from either Ponnur or Guntur West segments for assembly polls, and for Lok Sabha elections, he should pick Machilipatnam.

Praising Jagan, the 37-year-old Rayudu had said, “CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is a big inspiration for youngsters entering politics. He is spearheading development in all the regions instead of concentrating on one area."

After leading Chennai Super Kings to victory in IPL 2023, Rayudu made the decision to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. However, he will continue to play T20 cricket for Texas Super Kings, a team owned by CSK.

In a recent interview, Rayudu spoke candidly about how his career was negatively impacted by certain individuals. Despite this setback, he remains determined to continue playing the sport he loves and is excited for the opportunities that lie ahead.

After being snubbed for the 2019 ODI World Cup, Rayudu had posted a tweet “Just ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the world cup” in response to the then BCCI chief of selector MSK Prasad’s explanation that Vijay Shankar was preferred because they wanted a player with ‘three-dimensional’ aspects.

“A team selection is not done by an individual. Even if he deliberately wanted to or not, there are many other factors. There were certain people in team management. There was one Hyderabadi person. There were some instances when I was young when we did not get along. Small things which I did not like about them and some they did not like about me. And they have been built over a period of time. These were the same people I have dealt with for my entire career in a cycle,” Rayudu said in the interview with TV9 Telugu.

