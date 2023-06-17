Watch: PSG presents Shubman Gill with No. 7 jersey on his visit to Parc des Princes

Image Source: Twitter

Indian cricket prodigy Shubman Gill recently made a visit to the iconic Parc des Princes stadium in France, home to the prestigious Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club. This visit came after the conclusion of the 2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London, where the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team suffered a 209-run defeat against Australia on the fifth day of the one-off Test. This loss marked their second consecutive defeat in the WTC final.

After the crucial Test match, the Indian players have been enjoying their well-deserved break from the cricket field, with no scheduled events until July. During this time, the young Indian opener, Shubman Gill, decided to embark on a trip to Paris to visit the home turf of one of his favourite football teams.

PSG, in recognition of Gill's visit, took to their official Twitter handle and shared a photo of the talented cricketer posing in the stadium, proudly holding a number 7 jersey.

"Namaste dosto, here’s India’s favorite cricketer and PSG fan @ShubmanGill at Parc des Princes," the Ligue 1 club captioned the post with a smiling face and heart-eyed emoji.

Earlier this month, Gill had the pleasure of attending the highly anticipated FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London. Accompanied by his India teammate, Virat Kohli, and Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, Gill witnessed Manchester City's triumph over United with a score of 2-1.

Following their FA Cup victory, Manchester City went on to secure their first-ever UEFA Champions League title with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Turkey. Gill took to social media to congratulate the team on their impressive achievement, sharing photos with star players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

In addition to their FA Cup and UCL titles, Pep Guardiola's men were also crowned the winners of the English Premier League 2022-23. Gill's next assignment will be a multi-format series in the West Indies.

