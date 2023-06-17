Yuvraj Singh net worth: Know luxurious lifestyle, expensive things owned by Indian cricket icon

Yuvraj Singh (File Photo)

Yuvraj Singh, a former Indian cricketer, dedicated almost 17 years of his life to representing his country in all three international cricket formats. However, in 2019, Yuvraj announced his retirement from both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and international cricket.

As one of the highest-paid athletes in India, Yuvraj's net worth is estimated to be around $35 million. His contribution to the sport of cricket has significantly increased his brand value, and he now owns a diverse range of properties.

According to a recent analysis by CA Knowledge, Yuvraj's net worth has increased by an impressive 39% over the past few years.

Salary

According to recent reports, Yuvraj Singh's monthly income exceeds INR 1 crore, resulting in an impressive yearly earnings of INR 12 crore. It's worth noting that Yuvraj is no longer solely reliant on his professional cricket career to make a living. In fact, in 2019, he made his final IPL appearance for Mumbai Indians while also playing for Toronto Nationals in Global T20 Canada.

Endorsements

Throughout his career, Yuvraj Singh has been a highly sought-after spokesperson for a variety of popular commercial products. His impressive list of endorsements includes some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Pepsi, Reebok, Birla Sun Life, Royal Mega Stag, Laureus & Benz, Whirlpool, Cadbury, Revital, and LG.

In 2022, Yuvraj continued to expand his portfolio of endorsements, partnering with a range of exciting new brands. These included Asian Paints, Mastercard India, Samsonite, Puma, 1xBAT Sporting Lines, Prime Video IN, and Amazon Mini TV.

In December 2022, India hosted the Blind Cricket World Cup, and Yuvraj served as its goodwill brand ambassador.

Yuvraj Singh House

Yuvraj Singh resides in a luxurious designer house located in Chandigarh, which he acquired in 2010. The current market value of this prime real estate property is estimated to be around 5 Crore INR. Additionally, he possesses various other properties scattered throughout the country, with a total worth of Rs. 45 Crore.

Yuvraj Singh’s Car Collection

Yuvraj Singh boasts an impressive collection of automobiles, featuring a variety of esteemed brands. Among his prized possessions are the sleek Audi Q5, the luxurious BMW 3 series, and the iconic Bentley Continental, to name a few.

Not only is he a renowned sports celebrity, but he is also a philanthropist who has generously donated millions of rupees to various charitable organizations. His humanitarian foundation, aptly named "YouWeCan," is dedicated to supporting individuals fighting cancer and other worthy causes.

