Finland vs Spain 2nd T20I: Live scorecard, streaming, preview, teams, time in India (IST) and where to watch on TV

Denmark and Finland are playing a two-match T20I series at Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 17, 2019, 06:19 PM IST

Finland is set to take on Spain for two T20Is matches, on August 17, 2019. Both matches will be played at Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava. 

Spain's Finland tour consists of 3 T20I matches which will be played on 17th and 18th August. Today there will be two T20I matches with only 1-hour gap between the matches. While the last match of the series will be played on Sunday.

Finland won the toss and elected to bat. 

Finland vs Spain 2nd T20: Full Scorecard

Here’s a look at when and where to watch Finland vs Spain (FIN vs SPA) 2nd T20I match:

Where and when is the Finland vs Spain (FIN vs SPA) 2nd T20I final match being played?

The Finland vs Spain (FIN vs SPA ) match will be played on August 17, 2019 at Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava. 

What time does the Finland vs Spain (FIN vs SPA) 2nd T20I match begin?

The Finland vs Spain (FIN vs SPA) 2nd T20I match will begin at 02:30 PM IST. 

Where to watch Finland vs Spain (FIN vs SPA) 2nd T20I match in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, there will be no television broadcast for Finland vs Spain(FIN vs SPA) matches in India.

How and where to watch online Finland vs Spain (FIN vs SPA) 2nd T20I live streaming?

Unfortunately, there will be no livestream broadcast for Finland vs Spain (FIN vs SPA) match.

Where to get Finland vs Spain (FIN vs SPA) 1st T20I live score and updates?

Finland vs Spain (FIN vs SPA) 1st T20I live score will be on DNAIndia. For live scorecard click HERE

Finland vs Spain Full Squad

Spain Squad: Awais Ahmed (wk), Christian Munoz (c), Faran Afzal, Vinod Kumar, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Asjed, Paul Hennessy, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Ravi Panchal, Tom Vine, Zulqarnain Haider, Hamza Saleem Dar.

Finland Squad: Nathan Collins (c), Jonathan Scamans (wk), Vanraaj Padhaal, Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan, Aniketh Pusthay, Md Nurul Huda, Shoaib Qureshi, Tonmoy Saha, Amjad Sher, Hariharan Dandapani, Maneesh Chauhan, Sanju Shrestha, Abdul Ghafar.

