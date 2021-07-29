Fans react after 'Sri Lanka beat India C team with help from umpires' in 2nd T20I

Marred by COVID-19 cases, the Indian team put out their 'C' team against Sri Lanka with the majority of their players in isolation.

India went into the clash with 4 debutants and with a game win on their back. However, Sri Lanka managed to level the three-match T20I series by winning their second match on Wednesday night.

Dhananjaya de Silva's unbeaten 40* saw him take his side home in a tight chase of 133. Chamika Karunaratne's unbeaten 12* in 6 balls was also very vital at th end, as his big hits against Bhuvneshwar Kumar sealed the deal for the host nation.

The Indian team put on an admirable fight despite playing with a highly inexperienced batting line-up which also saw Bhuvneshwar Kumar bat at number six.

Soon after the clash, while the majority of fans applauded Team India's effort, most of them slammed the Sri Lankan team and their fans for the extravagant celebrations after winning against an 'India C' team.

They also spoke about how the umpiring decisions had assisted the Lanka team during the chase.

Srilanka beat India C team with a little help from umpires. Nice#INDvSL — Siddhant Acharya (@thesiddhant10) July 28, 2021

@daniel86cricket Sri Lanka after beating #India C team with 5 batsman in playing xi: pic.twitter.com/L24p7KVhso — Sachin Karthick (@SachinK05375171) July 28, 2021

Won against India C team that too in 19.4 over and he is celebrating https://t.co/KDQZfez6jF — Dr.Monil (@Monil32077681) July 28, 2021

This man takes Drugs India C or we can also say D team made your team fight for a low score till last over in your home ground. Their win was also in doubt, just got lucky. Get a life Loser !!#SLvIND #INDvsSL2021 https://t.co/dZdXbHlkqx — (@rishu_1809) July 28, 2021

finally something to cheer for SL against India C team #SLvIND — JAMES (@ImJames_) July 28, 2021

The third and final T20I will be played on Thursday (July 29). India's Navdeep Saini injured himself while fielding and it looks unlikely that he will be available for the next contest.

The Men in Blue may hand a debut cap to either Sai Kishore or Arshdeep Singh to replace Saini in the playing XI.