Ex-Sri Lankan cricketer meets with major car accident in Anuradhapura, pics of damaged car go viral

The incident occurred in the Thirapanne area of Anuradhapura when the car he was traveling in collided with a lorry.

Sri Lankan cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne was involved in a harrowing car accident on Thursday, March 14, resulting in minor injuries. The incident occurred in the Thirapanne area of Anuradhapura when the car he was traveling in collided with a lorry, causing significant damage and creating a distressing scene at the location.

Fortunately, Thirimanne only sustained minor injuries and did not require any major amputations, bringing immense relief to his family and supporters. Since retiring from cricket in 2022, the 34-year-old has been out of the spotlight and not actively involved in the sport. However, news of this serious accident has understandably raised concerns among his fans, as Thirimanne had played a crucial role during a challenging period for Sri Lankan cricket.

According to reports, it has been confirmed that there was at least one additional passenger in the car with Thirimanne. The individual is also currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

Former Sri Lanka Cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne's vehicle was involved in a road accident in the Thirappane area of Anuradhapura early this morning (Mar 14). Fortunately, he sustained only minor injuries and is safe. pic.twitter.com/iBzlfvS3vi — wajith.sm (@sm_wajith) March 14, 2024

Thirimanne is currently playing for the New York Strikers in the Legends Cricket league, and the franchise has issued an official statement regarding the incident.

"We wish to inform you that Lahiru Thirimanne and his family were involved in a small car accident while visiting the temple. Thankfully, they have been admitted to the hospital for observation."

"Fortunately, following a thorough medical assessment, we can confirm that they are all safe and sound, with no cause for concern. We appreciate the outpouring of concern and support from everyone during this time. We kindly request respect for their privacy as they recover," the statement stated.

Thirimanne participated in 44 Test matches, 127 ODIs, and 26 T20Is throughout his illustrious decade-long career. Notably, he contributed to three T20 World Cup campaigns, with the highlight being the victorious 2014 edition. Thirimanne announced his retirement in July 2023, marking the end of an era in his cricketing journey.

