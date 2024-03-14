Mumbai win 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beat Vidarbha by 169 runs

Mumbai also ended their 8-year-long wait to win the championship after they last got their hands on the title back in the 2015-16 edition.

Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy title on Thursday, March 14, by beating Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This was Mumbai's 42nd title, showing their strength in Indian domestic cricket. It had been 8 years since Mumbai last won in 2015-16. Vidarbha had won the previous two Ranji finals, but this time Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, emerged victorious.

Vidarbha had a tough task on the final day, needing to chase a big target of 538 runs. Despite a good start, they struggled against Mumbai's bowlers. Akshay Wadkar played well and scored a century, but Mumbai's Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande took crucial wickets. Mumbai's Dhawal Kulkarni also played his last match and contributed to the team's success.

Mumbai's bowlers, especially Kotian, performed impressively in the second innings, taking crucial wickets. Despite Vidarbha's strong start, they collapsed and were all out for 368 runs, losing the match by 169 runs.