Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who gave superhit films with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Former bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar named new election commissioners

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Mumbai win 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beat Vidarbha by 169 runs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who gave superhit films with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Kerala High Court amicus curiae bars film reviews till 48 hours after release, slams paid reviews and vloggers

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, yet to give a solo hit, has worked with Priyanka, Shahid, her father is..

5 newly discovered animals

4 superstars who rejected Zanjeer before Amitabh Bachchan was cast

8 healthy alternatives of potato chips

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actress who gave superhit films with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Kerala High Court amicus curiae bars film reviews till 48 hours after release, slams paid reviews and vloggers

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Mumbai win 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beat Vidarbha by 169 runs

Mumbai also ended their 8-year-long wait to win the championship after they last got their hands on the title back in the 2015-16 edition.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 02:53 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy title on Thursday, March 14, by beating Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This was Mumbai's 42nd title, showing their strength in Indian domestic cricket. It had been 8 years since Mumbai last won in 2015-16. Vidarbha had won the previous two Ranji finals, but this time Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, emerged victorious.

Vidarbha had a tough task on the final day, needing to chase a big target of 538 runs. Despite a good start, they struggled against Mumbai's bowlers. Akshay Wadkar played well and scored a century, but Mumbai's Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande took crucial wickets. Mumbai's Dhawal Kulkarni also played his last match and contributed to the team's success.

Mumbai's bowlers, especially Kotian, performed impressively in the second innings, taking crucial wickets. Despite Vidarbha's strong start, they collapsed and were all out for 368 runs, losing the match by 169 runs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sharad Kelkar on voicing Wolverine in Marvel’s Wastelanders, wanting to play Indian superhero on screen | Exclusive

7th Pay Commission: DA hiked to 42.5 per cent for govt employees of this state; check details

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 20 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'That stare' : Safari guide's close encounter with lion leaves internet scared, viral video

Yes Papa trailer: Geetika Tyagi is accused of killing her sexually abusive father in 'bravest story ever told'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement