England Women team beats Indian Women's team by 7 wickets to clinch 3 match T20I series by 2-1

India Women vs England Women

Alice Capsey's unbeaten 38 guided England Women to victory at Bristol and with it secured a 2-1 series win in the Vitality IT20 series for Amy Jones's depleted team.

The bowlers put in a fine team performance to restrict India to 122-8. Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the attack with 3-25 and she was awarded Player of the Match, but fellow spinners Bryony Smith and Sarah Glenn also played a major role.

Sophia Dunkley set a strong foundation with 49 - and she was voted both Player of the Series and Vitality Player of the Summer - but it was Capsey who finished the job with a nerveless 38.

A dominant show from England with both bat and ball as India just failed to match the intensity here. It was almost a copy-paste from the first T20I but bowlers did try to do something more here for India. A 2-1 series win for England and Alice Capsey remained unbeaten on 38 and Bryony Smith also scored 13* to help England register a 7-wickets.

The two teams now travel to Hove to start the Royal London ODI series on Sunday.

(More to follow)