Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Wish this day would have never come', Rafael Nadal shares a heartfelt note on Federer's retirement

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, on Thursday caught the tennis and sports world by surprise by announcing his retirement from tennis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

'Wish this day would have never come', Rafael Nadal shares a heartfelt note on Federer's retirement
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

After Roger Federer's announcement that next week's Laver Cup will be his final ATP event, his friend and rival Rafael Nadal said that it`s a sad day for him personally and for sports around the world, adding that he wishes this would have never come.

READ: Afghanistan announce 15-member squad for upcoming T20I World Cup, Mohammad Nabi to lead

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form, but I also know my body's capabilities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years," the tennis great said in a statement on Twitter.

"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognise when it's time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the Tour," he added.

Federer's greatest on-court adversary Nadal acknowledged their rivalry, and their off-court friendship, in his retirement message written on social media.

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It's been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court," said Nadal in a tweet.

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what's ahead of you. I'll see you in London," he added.

READ: 'The greatest of all time..King Roger': Virat Kohli sends a heartfelt message to Roger Federer after retirement

For six years during the Swiss' career, the two tennis giants shared the No1 and No 2 ATP world rankings often meeting each other in Grand Slam finals, some of which have been labelled the greatest matches in history.

Notably, only Rafael Nadal (22) and Djokovic (21) have more Grand Slam trophies than Federer (20).

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup will be his final bow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.