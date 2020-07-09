England vs Pakistan: Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on teams playing kits

While the Pakistani cricketers are already in England gearing up for their series, the Men in Green have been struggling to find a main sponsor for the national team. However, Pakistan cricketers will now be sporting the logo of the Shahid Afridi Foundation on their jerseys.

“We’re delighted that the @SAFoundationN logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to @TheRealPCB. Thanking #WasimKhan & the PCB for their continued support & wishing our boys all the very best with the tour,” former skipper Afridi tweeted.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the body said that negotiations were continuing with the one multi-national beverage company.

According to PCB, the company has shown interest in signing a new team logo sponsorship deal but offered an amount far below expectations.

The company is said to have been offered only 35 to 40 percent of the amount it had earlier paid to the board in their last contract, Hindustan Times reported.

As for the series against England, Pakistan is set to play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals.

The first Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from August 5 to 9, followed by two matches in Southampton on August 13-17 and August 21-25 respectively.

All the T20s will be played at Old Trafford on August 28 and 30 and September 1.