England cricketer who once proposed to Virat Kohli, gets engaged to girlfriend

Danielle Wyatt, an English cricketer, announced her engagement to her long-time partner, Georgie Hodge, a football sports agent, with a special post on Instagram. The post featured a picture of the momentous occasion, marking the start of a new chapter in their lives.

The 31-year-old cricketer recently became engaged to his long-time partner, Georgie, in South Africa. Georgie is also the head of Women's Football at CAA Base, an agency devoted to advancing the careers of footballers.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Mine forever”.

Wyatt is widely remembered for his romantic proposal to Kohli via Twitter in 2014. "Kohli, will you marry me?!" the cricketer tweeted, sparking a flurry of excitement among fans. The two eventually met up, and were seen together in a photo that quickly went viral.

Kholi marry me!!! — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) April 4, 2014

Meanwhile, Wyatt recently made headlines after going unsold at the Women's Premier League 2023 Auction. She had been a part of the BCCI-organised Women's T20 Challenge, but unfortunately, no teams placed bids for her at the inaugural WPL auction. Wyatt expressed her disappointment at not being able to participate in the tournament, which is expected to become the biggest T20 league for women worldwide.

Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket February 14, 2023

Wyatt was part of the England cricket team that made it to the semi-finals of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. She has represented England in 102 ODIs and 143 T20Is, amassing 1776 runs and 27 wickets in the 50-over format. Her impressive performance in the shortest format has seen her accumulate 2369 runs and 46 wickets. Wyatt's impressive record has been a major factor in England's success in the tournament.

