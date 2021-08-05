'Not Midas, it's Siraj touch': Fans on pacer's viral video of shining the ball in unique way

Mohammed Shami sweated hard on the first day of the first Test match and picked up three crucial wickets for India against England. However, the fans got to see an interesting use of Shami's sweat and not by him, but his teammate Mohammed Siraj.

As most of the bowlers and the fielders these days use their sweat, whether, from the forehead, hands, or the neck to shine the ball in the post COVID era because of the ban on use of saliva, Siraj used Shami's sweat to shine the ball while the latter was returning to his mark on the first day.

Shami was in conversation with skipper Virat Kohli on his right and Siraj, walking on his left had the ball in his hand and he was constantly rubbing the ball to shine it from one side and in between he wiped the sweat of Shami's forehead to apply it on the ball and then shine again vigorously.

Siraj shinining the ball.. pic.twitter.com/nKPVvl9PfN — The Illusionist (@JamesKL95) August 5, 2021

The video went viral as soon as it surfcaed on social media and fans couldn't stop laughing.

