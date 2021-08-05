ENG vs IND: Two wickets in two balls for James Anderson, skipper Virat Kohli departs for duck
England veteran James Anderson dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli off consecutive deliveries to reduce India to 104/3.
Virat Kohli got out for a first-ball duck in the first Test against England | Photo: Twitter
The ageless James Anderson was at it again for his side and Joe Root and co were relieved as the veteran dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli off consecutive balls to reduce India to 104/3 right after the lunch break in the first Test at Trent Bridge.
A disastrous half an hour of play in the second session for India meant they were 112/4 from 97/0.