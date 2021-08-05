Trending#

COVID-19

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Raj Kundra

CBSE results

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


ENG vs IND: Two wickets in two balls for James Anderson, skipper Virat Kohli departs for duck

England veteran James Anderson dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli off consecutive deliveries to reduce India to 104/3.


Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli got out for a first-ball duck in the first Test against England | Photo: Twitter

Share

Written By

Edited By

Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 5, 2021, 06:47 PM IST

The ageless James Anderson was at it again for his side and Joe Root and co were relieved as the veteran dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli off consecutive balls to reduce India to 104/3 right after the lunch break in the first Test at Trent Bridge.

A disastrous half an hour of play in the second session for India meant they were 112/4 from 97/0.