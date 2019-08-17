Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy: Live streaming, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Former I-League champions Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Indian Navy at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Indian Navy in their last Group Stage match, Mohun Bagan is already through to the semi-final after Mohammedan SC lost to ATK.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy match:

Where and when is Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

What time does Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy match begin?

The Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy match will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy match live (TV channels)?

The Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy match won't be telecasted on television.

How and where to watch online Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy match live streaming?

The Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy match will be streamed by Addatimes. You can download the app from the Play Store or iOS and watch the match. For PCs, you can watch the match here.