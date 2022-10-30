Search icon
PAK vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Netherlands Super 12 Match 29, T20 World Cup 2022

Check out all the details and fantasy XI for the upcoming match between Pakistan and Netherlands in the ICC T20 WC which will be played in Perth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 07:20 AM IST

Pakistan vs Netherlands

Pakistan will lock horns with the Netherlands in Match 29 of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Perth. The Pakistan team has lost both league matches and needs to win this game to stay alive in the tournament. 

Pakistan can ill-afford to use more games as another loss could officially eliminate them from the semi-finals race. The Azam-led side also needs to win by a big margin as the net run rate can come into the equation. Batting has looked iffy for the side more so after the twin failures of Azam and Rizwan at the top.

The task won’t be easy as the Netherlands have played a gritty brand of cricket. Bas de Leede, Max O’Dowd, and Scott Edwards have played well for Dutch. They also came close to causing an upset against Sri Lanka.

Match Details 

Match: Pakistan vs Netherlands, Super 12, Match 29, Group 2

Date & Time: October 30, 12:30 PM

Venue: Perth Stadium

Live Streaming: Star Sports

PAK vs NED Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks 

Batters – Max ODowd, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

All-rounders – Bas de Leede, Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Haris Rauf, van Meekeren, Frad Klaassen, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan vs Netherlands probable XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackerman, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmed, Frad Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

