IND vs SA, Perth weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in high-octane India-South Africa T20 World Cup clash?

Eternally chasing glory in ICC events, South Africa will bank on its big-game stars like Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada to sparkle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:02 AM IST

Perth Stadium- File Photo

On Sunday evening, India and South Africa will face off in the 30th encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022 tournament at Perth Stadium. After winning a thriller against Pakistan in their first game, India jumped to the top of the Super 12 Group 2 table with a huge win against the Netherlands in their last game.

South Africa has likewise had an undefeated start to their World Cup campaign. Due to weather, they had to settle for a point against Zimbabwe in their first match. However, the Proteas won their last game by a 104-run margin against Bangladesh, moving them to second place in Group 2 with three points and a critical 5.200 net run rate.

The Proteas will now face a difficult fight against India to take the top spot in Group 2. Both India and South Africa are still strong contenders to make the semi-final stage, thus the weather will play a significant role in this vital encounter. Rain has played a significant role in team positions in the tournament.

Pitch Report:

Perths pitch could be flatter, though pace bowlers can expect some assistance from the deck later on in the game. It is generally regarded as a batting-friendly surface, and the same is expected for this match as well. This track provides little assistance to the spinners.

Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 16°C on the matchday with 49% humidity and 34 km/hr wind speed. There are 11% chance of precipitation during the game.

Eternally chasing glory in ICC events, South Africa will bank on its big-game stars like Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada to sparkle. India may have had it easy against the Netherlands in Sydney, but the latest opposition is of a higher mettle. If this hurdle can be handled, Rohit’s men can look ahead at the championship’s business-end.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), K.L. Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rillee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen.

Match officials: Umpires: Langton Rusere and Richard Kettleborough; TV umpire: Richard Illingworth; Match referee: David Boon.

