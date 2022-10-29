Search icon
BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup, Match 28: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report

BAN vs ZIM Live Streaming info: Weather and pitch report, live streaming details as Bangladesh takes on Zimbaabwe in the Super 12 match on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe in Match 28 of the T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. Bangladesh is in fourth place with one win in two league games. The Tigers lost by 104 runs to South Africa in their last match and will want to improve on that performance. Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed will be important members of the team.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, is placed third in the table with the same number of wins as their opponents but with an extra point owing to a washout against the Proteas. In their most recent outing, the Craig Ervine-led team defeated Pakistan by one run. Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani are their best performers. If the Chevrons win this game, they will have a solid claim to a semi-final position.

Match Details:

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Group 2, Match 28

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Date & Time: October 30th, at 8:30 AM IST 

Live Streaming Details: 

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will begin at 8:30 am IST, on October 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BAN vs ZIM Pitch report:

The Gabba surface once again is anticipated to assist the pacers, especially upfront with the new ball. As for the batters, the pitch at this venue has been a high-scoring one where they have had the assistance of consistent bounce throughout. Spinners will have to toil hard for wickets here.

BAN vs ZIM Weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 23°C on the matchday with 47% humidity and 6 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

BAN vs ZIM Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Zimbabwe:  Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe

