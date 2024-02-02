'Don't forget, Pujara is waiting': Ravi Shastri issues warning to India star during IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, set to manage Anand Mahindra's Rs 199000 crore company's finances, he is...

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits second Test ton, India end Day 1 on 336/6

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter flop show: 'Don't insult your...'

Months before death, Poonam Pandey said 'bahut hi badi news aane wali hai', actress' interview leaves netizens divided

Abhinav Bindra selected as torchbearer for Paris Olympics 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, set to manage Anand Mahindra's Rs 199000 crore company's finances, he is...

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits second Test ton, India end Day 1 on 336/6

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter flop show: 'Don't insult your...'

Foods that help reduce cervical cancer risk

8 animals that you won't be believe are real

​​10 largest known planets in the universe​

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter flop show: 'Don't insult your...'

Months before death, Poonam Pandey said 'bahut hi badi news aane wali hai', actress' interview leaves netizens divided

Thalapathy Vijay announces political party Tamilaga Vetri Kazham, to quit films after...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Don't forget, Pujara is waiting': Ravi Shastri issues warning to India star during IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Ravi Shastri, who is providing commentary for the match, expressed on air that senior players such as Pujara are constantly under scrutiny.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 04:17 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former India player and head coach, Ravi Shastri, issued a warning to Shubman Gill after his dismissal in the first innings of the second Test against England in Vishakapatnam on Friday, February 2. Gill, a talented right-handed batter, showed promise with his 34-run knock off 46 deliveries. However, he missed out on a big score as he was dismissed just before the Lunch Break.

Gill's downfall came when he played a hesitant stroke to a delivery from James Anderson outside the off-stump channel. The shot resulted in an outside edge, which was brilliantly caught by Ben Foakes after a diving effort.

Although Gill managed to retain his place in the playing XI, his position may become precarious once Virat Kohli returns. In addition, domestic stalwarts like Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan are eagerly waiting for their chances, while experienced batters are always in contention.

Ravi Shastri, who is providing commentary for the match, expressed on air that senior players such as Pujara are constantly under scrutiny. Consequently, it is crucial for the younger players to seize their opportunities and make them count.

"It's a fresh side, a young side. These youngsters have to prove themselves. Don't forget, Pujara is waiting. He is grinding it out at the Ranji Trophy and is always in the radar," Shastri said on air.

Gill has been assigned the No. 3 position, taking over from Cheteshwar Pujara, while Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as Rohit Sharma's new opening partner. This revamped top order was initially experimented with during the West Indies tour. Although Jaiswal has greatly benefited from this change, Gill has struggled to find his form, resulting in a lack of runs.

The young player is currently facing difficulties in his new role at No. 3, as evidenced by his recent performances.

Meanwhile, Pujara is currently participating in the Ranji Trophy, representing Saurashtra. The determined batsman began the season with an impressive double century against Jharkhand and has continued to perform well in subsequent matches. He currently boasts an impressive tally of 538 runs in seven innings, averaging 89.66 this season.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani to invest big in Rs 33000 crore company, to get…

Pakistani man shatters Guinness World Record by identifying 34 Taylor Swift songs in a minute

Farmers’ Day organized at ASPEE Agricultural Research & Development Foundation, Tansa Farm

Weather update: Above-normal temperatures, rainfall expected in parts of India in February; check full IMD forecast

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reacts to backlash over viral video of beating his student with shoes: 'He started crying after...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE