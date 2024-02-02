'Don't forget, Pujara is waiting': Ravi Shastri issues warning to India star during IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Former India player and head coach, Ravi Shastri, issued a warning to Shubman Gill after his dismissal in the first innings of the second Test against England in Vishakapatnam on Friday, February 2. Gill, a talented right-handed batter, showed promise with his 34-run knock off 46 deliveries. However, he missed out on a big score as he was dismissed just before the Lunch Break.

Gill's downfall came when he played a hesitant stroke to a delivery from James Anderson outside the off-stump channel. The shot resulted in an outside edge, which was brilliantly caught by Ben Foakes after a diving effort.

Although Gill managed to retain his place in the playing XI, his position may become precarious once Virat Kohli returns. In addition, domestic stalwarts like Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan are eagerly waiting for their chances, while experienced batters are always in contention.

Ravi Shastri, who is providing commentary for the match, expressed on air that senior players such as Pujara are constantly under scrutiny. Consequently, it is crucial for the younger players to seize their opportunities and make them count.

"It's a fresh side, a young side. These youngsters have to prove themselves. Don't forget, Pujara is waiting. He is grinding it out at the Ranji Trophy and is always in the radar," Shastri said on air.

Gill has been assigned the No. 3 position, taking over from Cheteshwar Pujara, while Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as Rohit Sharma's new opening partner. This revamped top order was initially experimented with during the West Indies tour. Although Jaiswal has greatly benefited from this change, Gill has struggled to find his form, resulting in a lack of runs.

The young player is currently facing difficulties in his new role at No. 3, as evidenced by his recent performances.

Meanwhile, Pujara is currently participating in the Ranji Trophy, representing Saurashtra. The determined batsman began the season with an impressive double century against Jharkhand and has continued to perform well in subsequent matches. He currently boasts an impressive tally of 538 runs in seven innings, averaging 89.66 this season.