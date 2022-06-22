Dinesh Karthik jumps 108 places in latest ICC T20 rankings, Ishan Kishan only Indian in top 10

Dinesh Karthik jumped 108 places in latest ICC rankings to land at 87th spot

Dinesh Karthik must be loving life at the moment. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman on Wednesday jumped 108 places in the latest edition of ICC's T20 rankings, while his compatriot Ishan Kishan is the only Indian in top 10.

After helping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs with his performances, Karthik was selected for India's tour of South Africa, and with many senior players rested, DK made full use of the opportunity.

The same can be said for Kishan, who was India's top run-getter in the five-match series, with 206 runs at an average of 41.

READ| IND vs SA: Dinesh Karthik overtakes MS Dhoni to reach stunning milestone in 4th T20I

Thus, both batsmen benefitted in the latest edition of ICC's T20 rankings, with Karthik currently occupying 87th place, and Kishan, who scored two half-centuries versus South Africa, is ranked 6th.

Players are jostling for spots in the latest @MRFWorldwide T20I men's player rankings



More https://t.co/ksceq8SPGY pic.twitter.com/1pFif8wMNH — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam still holds the top spot on the T20 batting rankings and Kishan is the only Indian player rated inside the top 10.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the biggest mover on the T20 rankings for bowlers with the India spinner jumping three places to 23rd following his six wickets during the South Africa series.

READ| Happy Father’s Day 2022: From Dinesh Karthik to Yuvraj Singh, cricket's latest dads

Josh Hazlewood maintains his position as the top-ranked T20 bowler, with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (joint third) and Sri Lanka tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga (sixth) both moving up a place inside the top 10.

Ravindra Jadeja maintains his top position in the Test all-rounders' list with 385 rating points. He is currently in the UK for India's upcoming Test against England, a spillover of last year's five-match series, which could not be completed owing to a COVID-19 outbreak.

With inputs from PTI