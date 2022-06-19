Happy Father’s Day 2022: From Dinesh Karthik to Yuvraj Singh, cricket's latest dads

Let's have a look at the latest cricket dads celebrating this special day.
From being role models, friends, protectors, and guides, to becoming heroes for their children - fathers play an important role. Celebrating a special day dedicated to these wonderful humans, 'Father's Day' is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year.
This year, the day dedicated to all the fathers around the world is being celebrated on June 19, 2022. Let's have a look at the latest cricket dads celebrating this special day.
1. Yuvraj Singh
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his actress-wife Hazel Keech were blessed with a baby boy on January 25, 2022. The couple had taken to their respective Instagram handles and shared the good news.
(Photo: Yuvraj Singh Instagram)
2. Aaron Finch
Australia captain Aaron Finch had announced saying he became a father on September 8, 2021. He and his wife got blessed with a baby girl and he shared the good news with fans on social media. Finch also revealed his daughter's name as Esther Kate Finch.
(Photo: Aaron Finch Instagram)
3. Carlos Brathwaite
West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite also announced that he becomes a father for the first time on February 8, 2022. He shared the good news about his baby girl who he and his wife named Eden Rose.
(Photo: Carlos Brathwaite Instagram)
4. Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik and his wife and Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal were blessed with twin boys - Kabir Pallikal Karthik and Zian Pallikal Karthik - on October 28, 2021.
(Photo: Dipika Pallikal Instagram)
5. Kane Williamson
On May 23, 2022, New Zealand and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson and his wife Sarah Raheem became parents for the second time. The couple was blessed with a baby boy.
(Photo: Kane Williamson Instagram)
6. Pat Cummins
Australian pacer Pat Cummins and his wife Becky Boston were blessed with a baby boy on October 8, 2021. He uploaded a video on his Instagram to announce the arrival of his newborn boy named Albie.
(Photo: Pat Cummins Instagram)
7. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube announced he has become a father to a baby boy on the same day he was bought by four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a massive Rs 4 crore on February 13, 2022.
(Photo: Shivam Dube Instagram)