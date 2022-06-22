India vs England: More Covid-19 cases feared in camp, series could be in trouble - Reports

Rahul Dravid gives Indian Team pep talk ahead of fifth Test vs England

Team India jetted off to England earlier this last week as they looked in acclimatise to the conditions before facing off against the Three Lions in the rescheduled fifth Test match from last year. Before the high voltage clash against England though, India are scheduled to play against Leicestershire from July 24-28.

However, Covid-19 could throw a spanner on India's preparations as veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tested positive for the virus, and missed his flight to the UK. Moreover, as per the latest reports, former skipper Virat Kohli had also tested positive for Covid-19 after his return from Maldives.

The 33-year-old was rested for India's recently concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa, after which Kohli went to Maldives on a vacation with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

However, the legendary batsman was infected by the virus after his return from the vacation, and even though he's said to have recovered from Covid, there are fears that there could be more cases in the Indian contingent.

As per a report in the Times of India, a BCCI source confirmed that Kohli was infected by Covid-19, and there could be more cases in the side.

Earlier, Kohli and current skipper Rohit Sharma were snapped posing along with their fans in UK, and BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had insisted that the players will be told to wear masks and follow covid protocols strictly.

"The Covid threat is reduced in the UK. But still players should be more careful. We will ask the team to be a little careful," Dhumal told InsideSport.

Last year as well, due to a covid-outbreak in the Indian camp, the Test series between India and England was interrupted and that's why the fifth Test had to be rescheduled.

Following the one-off Test from July 1-5, India and England will also play 3 T20Is and an ODI series of as many games.