DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: Best picks for DC vs PBKS match in IPL 2022

DC vs PBKS dream11

The match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings has been officially shifted to Brabourne Stadium considering the Covid-19 cases in the DC camp. The thirty-second match of the TATA IPL 2022 will see the clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

These two teams have played 20 matches against each other in the history of IPL so far where Delhi Capitals managed to win 9 matches while Punjab Kings won the remaining games.

Dream11 Prediction – DC vs PBKS– IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant (C)

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (VC)

Bowlers: Vaibhav Arora, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Odean Smith, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed