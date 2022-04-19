IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood's fine displays help RCB beat LSG by 18 runs

Josh Hazlewood and Faf du Plessis starred in RCB's win over LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a roll, they defeated Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai by 18 runs to go second in the league table in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Skipper Faf du Plessis scored 96 runs in 64 balls, combined with Josh Hazlewood's fiery spell of 4/25 they were able to help RCB pick up their fifth win in seven games.

After having been sent out to bat first, RCB managed to score 181/6 in their respective 20 overs, and he was ably supported by Shahbaz Ahmed (26 off 22) and later by DK (13 off 8).

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants tried their best but kept losing wickets at regular intervals which derailed their chase.

More to follow...