David Warner equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara's World Cup record in AUS vs PAK clash

In a thrilling World Cup encounter against Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, David Warner etched his name in the annals of cricket history. He notched up his 21st ODI century, a remarkable feat that placed him on par with legendary cricketers Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara in the all-time list.

Warner's exceptional performance was the cornerstone of Australia's dominance in the match. Renowned for his aggressive batting style, Warner has a storied history of success against Pakistan, boasting an impressive tally of five ODI centuries against them. From the very start of the match at the Chinnaswamy stadium, Warner and his opening partner, Mitchell Marsh, asserted their dominance. Despite a dropped catch early in Warner's innings, the duo maintained a formidable run rate of over eight runs per over after the initial 10 overs.

They treated the crowd to a spectacle of exquisite shots, combining for 10 fours and four sixes, with 39 runs plundered from the eighth and ninth overs bowled by Haris Rauf and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Warner's performance was particularly spectacular. He capitalized on Pakistan's missed opportunity by unleashing a flurry of audacious strokes. His fearless approach was evident as he dispatched the second delivery from Haris Rauf high over square leg for a towering six that kissed the top of the grandstand room. This aggressive approach persisted throughout the match, with Warner amassing five boundaries and three additional sixes, effectively propelling Australia past the 100-runs mark in their opening partnership with Mitch Marsh.

Warner's century was achieved in a mere 85 deliveries, featuring seven boundaries and six towering sixes. This remarkable achievement marked his fifth century in World Cup matches, a feat that saw him join the illustrious company of Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara in the tournament's all-time list.

Notably, Rohit Sharma leads this elite list with seven World Cup centuries, closely followed by Sachin Tendulkar with six.

Soon after Warner's milestone, his partner, Mitchell Marsh, also scripted his name into history by scoring his maiden ODI World Cup century. This was a historic moment as both Australian openers achieved centuries in the same match, underlining their dominance in the game.