CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in India

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

The 59th match of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will witness the clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai.

Both the teams have played 11 matches each so far, with Chennai having won 4 games while Mumbai winning just a couple of them. Mumbai Indians are still at the bottom of the points table while Chennai Super Kings are standing second-last.

Despite Tilak Verma scoring 334 runs in 11 games so far, and seasoned campaigner Jasprit Bumrah having picked 10 wickets in this tournament so far, MI's playing XI so far has not been able to convert matches in their favour.

Things have not gone well for Chennai Super Kings either. Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 306 runs in 11 matches so far, while Dwayne Bravo has 16 scalps in 9 games.

A total of 35 matches have been played between these two franchises where Mumbai Indians won 20 games while Chennai has 15 victories to their name.

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians start? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will be played on May 12 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians take place? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in India? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in India? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis