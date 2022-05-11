IPL 2022: CSK confirm, Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of remaining matches

Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday confirmed that their former skipper Ravindra Jadeja would miss the remaining season of IPL 2022. Jadeja, who had earlier picked up an upper-body injury, after trying to take a diving catch against Royal Challengers Bangalore had to miss the previous game against Delhi Capitals as well.
CSK put out a statement on social media about their Indian all-rounder, confirming that he has been indeed ruled out of IPL 2022.
"Official Announcement: Jadeja will be missing the rest of the IPL due to injury. Wishing our Jaadugar a speedy recovery!" wrote CSK on Twitter.
