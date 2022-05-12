CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI face each other for the second time on Thursday.

MI had lost their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a huge margin of 52 runs and are still placed at bottom of the points table. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be hoping to get a positive result out of this match against their arch-rival.

READ | IPL 2022: CSK confirm, Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of remaining matches

Talking about Chennai, now under the leadership of MS Dhoni, have managed to win 4 out of 11 matches and a win would help them climb to the 6th position from the 9th. They had defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last game by 91 runs and will be eyeing the Playoffs berth.

Dream11 Prediction – CSK vs MI – IPL 2022

CSK vs MI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tim David, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Mooen Ali, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Jasprit Bumrah, Murugan Ashwin

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

CSK vs MI​​​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Devon Conway (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Mooen Ali (VC), Daniel Sams, Dwayne Bravo, Jasprit Bumrah, Murugan Ashwin

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis