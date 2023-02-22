'Cricket is his top priority': Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba opens up on all-rounder's comeback after injury

Ravindra Jadeja with his wife Rivaba

Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Ravindra Jadeja, recently expressed her elation over the all-rounder's remarkable performances in the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. She noted that the star all-rounder's positive attitude has been a major factor in his success in international cricket. Discussing his return from a knee injury, she mentioned that Jadeja had put in a great deal of effort at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to regain full fitness after being out of action for nearly five months.

"Ravindra is a very positive player, and his mindset is also very positive," Rivaba told ANI. He steps onto the field with a lot of intent and a positive attitude. That is his biggest strength. Cricket is his top priority and he is very attached to the game.

"He did his rehab at the NCA, and the BCCI coaches and physios helped him a lot there. He has completed 14 years in international cricket now. He understands his strengths and has worked a lot on them during this time, and the outcome is right before our eyes."

Notably, Ravindra Jadeja was sidelined due to a knee injury he sustained during the Asia Cup last August. After undergoing surgery, he began his arduous rehabilitation journey.

Rivaba emphasized the difficulty of returning from such an injury, both mentally and physically, for the player. She also expressed her delight at Jadeja's impressive batting and bowling performances in the ongoing series.

"I am very happy with his efforts and the way he contributed to the team. He has made a fantastic comeback. He made a comeback after an injury, and I am very much happy with his performance. As a player, when you suffer an injury that needs to be treated with a major operation, it is very difficult to make such a comeback. It is very challenging, both mentally and physically, because you don't know how your body will react after the injury," Rivaba said.

Jadeja has been India's top performer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy thus far. The 34-year-old has been recognized as the Player of the Match in the first two Tests of the series, showcasing his remarkable talent and skill. His impressive performances have been a major factor in India's success, and he is sure to be a key player in the remainder of the series.

He registered his career-best Test figures of 7/42 in the second innings of the recently concluded Delhi Test, culminating in a remarkable 10-wicket haul. He has been a force to be reckoned with throughout the series, claiming 17 scalps and also contributing 96 runs across two innings at an impressive average of 48.00.

READ| 'Want to become PCB chairman and...': Shoaib Akhtar wishes to take up top post