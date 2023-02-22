Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Want to become PCB chairman and...': Shoaib Akhtar wishes to take up top post

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain, was removed as the PCB chief in late 2022 and Najam Sethi succeeded him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

'Want to become PCB chairman and...': Shoaib Akhtar wishes to take up top post
Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his desire to become PCB president.

Shoaib Akhtar is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history. The 47-year-old former pacer had a remarkable 14-year career, representing the Men in Green in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20I matches. He was part of the Pakistani side that reached the final of the 1999 ODI World Cup and holds the record for the fastest delivery ever bowled in international cricket. His sheer speed and skill made him a formidable opponent and a fan favorite.

Akhtar played his final match for Pakistan during the 2011 ODI World Cup, which was co-hosted by India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Even after almost 12 years of retirement, he remains one of the most influential figures in the Pakistani cricket community. The 'Rawalpindi Express' is never hesitant to share his thoughts on the current state of Pakistan and international cricket.

In a recent interview with a local Pakistani television channel, the renowned pacer, who has 444 wickets to his name in international cricket, expressed his ambition to become the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in order to bring about significant changes to the system for the betterment of his nation's cricket. He hopes to use his experience and knowledge to create superstars of the sport.

"I want to become PCB chairman and produce superstars for Pakistan. I want to produce 50 superstars for my country, then increase the count to 100, 200 and eventually 2000. I owe a lot to Pakistan cricket, and it’s my wish to serve Pakistan," he said on Suno News.

According to Akhtar, Pakistani players often find it difficult to express their opinions due to their lack of proficiency in English. He is determined to help his country's players improve their communication skills.

"Abhi aap dekh le, koi character nahi team mein. Naa koi baat karne ka tarika. (You can see there's no character in the team, nor do they know how to talk.) How awkward it looks when they come to the presentation. Kitna mushkil hai English seekhna aur baat krna? (How difficult is it to learn and speak English?). Cricket is one job, and handling media is another. If you can’t speak, I am sorry, but you won’t be able to express yourself on TV," Akhtar added.

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain, was removed as the PCB chief in late 2022 and Najam Sethi succeeded him. At present, Sethi is leading Pakistan cricket, but Akhtar is eager to take up the top post in the future in order to cultivate more cricketing superstars in the country. With his vast experience and knowledge of the game, Akhtar is confident that he can bring about a new era of success for Pakistan cricket.

READ| IPL 2023: Big blow to MS Dhoni-led CSK as franchise's INR 16.25 cr signee vows to leave the tournament early

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.