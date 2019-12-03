'Could NASA help find balls hit by ABD & Virat?' RCB tweets after debris of Vikram Lander were spotted

While the whole nation was proud of the Chandrayaan-2, the crashing of the Vikram Lander did get everyone numb.

Now, after almost three months, NASA has said that it has found the debris of the Vikram Lander.

NASA credited the achievement to the Chennai-based IT professional Shanmuga Subramanian for finding the debris.

Taking advantage of the situation, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) came up with a hilarious tweet.

Replying to their old tweet of congratulating ISRO for the Chandrayan 2 take off, they wrote, "Could the #NASA team that found #VikramLander also help us find the cricket balls hit by ABD & Virat?"

The 33-year-old techie is the first person who has come up with the results.

"I had a side-by-side comparison of those two images on two of my laptops... on one side there was the old image, and another side there was the new image released by NASA," Agence France Presse quoted Shanmuga Subramanian.