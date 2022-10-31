Chetan Sharma provides HUGE update on Jasprit Bumrah's return and Prithvi Shaw's exclusion

Source: Twitter

BCCI on Tuesday announced India's squad for upcoming tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh. Chief selector Chetan Sharma also provided an update on Jasprit Burmah's return and why the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan were excluded from India's squad.

Bumrah had earlier made his return from injury and played two matches against Australia but missed the T20 World Cup 2022 through injury. Sharma insisted that Bumrah will not be rushed, given the relapse earlier.

Elsewhere, he also revealed why the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan had been snubbed despite their impressive performances for Mumbai in the domestic circuit.

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: How does Group A points table read after Australia's win over Ireland

Speaking at a press conference held to announce India's squad, Sharma insisted that Bumrah's progress will be monitored.

"He will be back soon. Hoping we will play for India again soon. We hurried Jasprit Bumrah before the T20 World Cup and you saw what happened. So we want to be patient now. NCA team is looking after him well. Right now, we are a little cautious about including Bumrah. When we rest a player, there is a reason behind it," said the chief selector.

Meanwhile, he also insisted that Prithvi and Sarfaraz will get their chances in due time.

READ| IND vs BAN: Will rain play spoilsport in Adelaide? Early weather reports have fans worried

"Sarfaraz Khan is brilliant player but he don't have a space now - he is a serious contender," said Sharma.

"Prithvi Shaw will get the chances in the Indian team soon," he added.

Squad for Bangladesh Tests:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

READ| T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's picture with Indian flag goes viral, fans can't keep calm

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

Squad for NZ ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

READ| 'Time to go home': Momin Saqib posts hilarious video with Gaurav Taneja after India's loss to South Africa

Squad for NZ T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.