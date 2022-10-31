'Time to go home': Momin Saqib posts hilarious video with Gaurav Taneja after India's loss to South Africa

Source: Momin Saqib Instagram

Pakistani YouTuber Momin Saqib, aka the 'Maro mujhe maro' fame posted a hilarious video along with Indian YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' after India's loss to South Africa. The Men in Blue suffered their first loss at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, losing a nail-biting match to the Proteas.

As fate would have it, Pakistan also relied heavily on India to beat South Africa, which would have cleared the path for Babar Azam and Co, who have amassed just two points from three games.

However, Temba Bavuma's side defeated India by six wickets to go top of Group B standings, with five points. The road ahead for Pakistan is very difficult and they will have to rely on favourable results elsewhere.

Momin thus came up with a hilarious video for his followers, in collaboration with Gaurav both of whom are popular figures across India and Pakistan.

"India lost! Time to go back home," wrote Momin in his Instagram post.