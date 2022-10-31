IND vs BAN: Will rain play spoilsport in Adelaide? Early weather reports have fans worried

Source: Twitter

Rain has been a huge mood spoiler during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, with as many as four matches being abandoned due to rain. While there have been some big upsets as well, with Ireland beating West Indies, Ireland again getting one over England, rain has also had its say during the tournament.

While luckily none of Team India's matches have seen rain interrupt the games, early weather reports in Adelaide suggest that rain may well play spoilsport as the Men in Blue take on Bangladesh on October 2.

After losing to South Africa by six wickets, Rohit Sharma and Co need to win both of their remaining games to finish at the top of Group B. Currently, South Africa are at the top with five points.

The next challenge for Team India will be a meeting against Shakib Al Hasan's Bangla Tigers, but the weather could have an impact on the match's outcome.

India vs Bangladesh weather report

According to Accuweather, there could be some morning showers followed but some rain in the afternoon. India's match kicks off at 1:30 PM IST, so it could well witness some rain.

There are 61% chances of precipitation, with 91% cloud cover. Remains to be seen how the weather turns out on the day, since the chances of rain were high in Melbourne as well, for India vs Pakistan, but the weather cleared just before the matchday.

Fans meanwhile were worried as soon as the new broke out as that rain could interrupt the match between India and Bangladesh.

Rain predicted for India vs Bangladesh match in the T20 World Cup 2022. — Mominul Islam (@MominulCric) October 31, 2022

Rain predicted for India vs Bangladesh match in the T20 World Cup 2022 At Adelaide Oval on 2nd November. #T20WorldCup #INDVBAN #Adelaide pic.twitter.com/Ri0hp0VlZx — Aayush Pandey #BharatMata (@Hindurajya_) October 31, 2022

Forecast, as of today, is for heavy rain showers from around an hour into the India-Bangladesh game in Adelaide on Wednesday. October 31, 2022

India's next match: against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe



Pakistan's next match: against South Africa and Bangladesh



There is heavy rain prediction on India's next match at adelaide. Hope it'll be completed otherwise it'll be very difficult for #TeamIndia #INDvsSA #INDvSA — Rajeev Rai (@Rajeev_Bharat) October 30, 2022

Hopefully, the weather will permit the match to go ahead, and the conditions don't get as severe so the match will have to be abandoned, because that would put India in a tough spot.