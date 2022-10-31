T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's picture with Indian flag goes viral, fans can't keep calm

Source: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batsman Virat Kohli may not have been able to score a big total against South Africa, but he nonetheless became a huge taking point among fans during the T20 World Cup 2022 clash on Sunday.

A picture of Kohli's face, along with the Indian flag is breaking the internet like wildfire. As it happened, during the national anthems, Kohli's face was shown just before the cameraman focused on the Indian flag.

Someone took a snap while this transition was made and shared the picture on social media, and within no time, it became the talk of the town on internet.

Check how fans reacted to Virat Kohli's pic with the Indian flag:

Virat Kohli and the Indian flag - best thing ever! pic.twitter.com/phQe7JliWR October 30, 2022

Virat Kohli & Indian flag - What a picture. pic.twitter.com/O8C8hQJLPF — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 30, 2022

Virat kohli always plays well for this flag in ICC tournaments pic.twitter.com/DP0QgJxyIS — teerathkumar (@teerath045) October 30, 2022

Kohli smashed back-to-back fifties in the T20 World Cup 2022, but failed to inspire his side against South Africa who prevailed in Perth by six wickets. The Men in Blue next return to action on October 2, with a meeting against Bangladesh in Adelaide.