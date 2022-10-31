Search icon
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's picture with Indian flag goes viral, fans can't keep calm

Virat Kohli's picture with the Indian flag has become the talk of the town on the internet, with fans reacting to the pic with wholesome reactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batsman Virat Kohli may not have been able to score a big total against South Africa, but he nonetheless became a huge taking point among fans during the T20 World Cup 2022 clash on Sunday. 

A picture of Kohli's face, along with the Indian flag is breaking the internet like wildfire. As it happened, during the national anthems, Kohli's face was shown just before the cameraman focused on the Indian flag. 

Someone took a snap while this transition was made and shared the picture on social media, and within no time, it became the talk of the town on internet. 

Check how fans reacted to Virat Kohli's pic with the Indian flag:

Kohli smashed back-to-back fifties in the T20 World Cup 2022, but failed to inspire his side against South Africa who prevailed in Perth by six wickets. The Men in Blue next return to action on October 2, with a meeting against Bangladesh in Adelaide. 

