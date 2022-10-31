T20 World Cup 2022: How does Group A points table read after Australia's win over Ireland

Source: ICC (Twitter)

Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs on Monday to go joint-top of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A points table. The defending champs are currently level on points with New Zealand after their win over Ireland, but they trail the Kiwis on net run rate.

With the victory, Australia kept their hopes alive of reaching the semifinals whereas despite Ireland's loss they are still not out of contention for a semifinal berth.

The next match between table-toppers New Zealand and third-placed England on Tuesday could shake things up in this group. With a win, New Zealand would all but guarantee them a place in the semis, but a win for Jos Buttler's side would take them level on points with the Kiwis and Australia, and then, the net run rate could come into play to decide how the three teams rank with the final set of games remaining.

READ| IND vs BAN: Will rain play spoilsport in Adelaide? Early weather reports have fans worried

Remember, Australia take on Kane Williamson's side take on Ireland in their final Group A fixture, Australia will play Afghanistan, while England will lock horns with Sri Lanka.

Needless to say that England have the two most difficult games next against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, with Buttler's side needing to win both game and that too, with a good net run rate.

Meanwhile, talking about the match between Australia and Ireland, Lorcan Tucker's fighting knock (71 not out off 48) went in vain as the hosts produced a clinical all-round performance to hammer Ireland by 42 runs.

READ| T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's picture with Indian flag goes viral, fans can't keep calm

Australia skipper Aaron Finch played an excellent knock of 63 from 44 deliveries to guide his team to a commanding total of 179/5 in 20 overs, after they were invited to bat first. Apart from Aaron, all-rounders Marcus Stoinis (35) and Mitchell Marsh (28) also made valuable contributions with the bat for the hosts.

With inputs from IANS