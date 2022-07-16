Check out Virat Kohli's classy reply to Babar Azam's viral 'stay strong' tweet

Virat Kohli's classy reply to Babar Azam's viral tweet wins the internet

Team India's former captain Virat Kohli has come under immense criticism after his struggling performances with the bat. While many former Indian cricketers like Kapil Dev, have called for the 33-year-old to be dropped from the national team, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam came up with a classy gesture.

While the duo of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have often been compared to each other, they are known to share a very good bond. That, was pretty evident after Kohli came up with a classy reply to Babar's 'stay strong' tweet for the Indian talisman, a couple of days ago.

Shortly after Kohli was dismissed in the second ODI against England, after having scored just 16 runs, the Pakistani ace took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself with Kohli, along with the caption, "This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli"

Now, the former Indian captain has replied to the heartfelt gesture from Babar Azam. Kohli on Saturday took to Twitter and replied to the latter's tweet. He thanked Babar for his words and wished him good luck.

"Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best," read the Delhi-born batsman's tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, another post from Virat Kohli grabbed netizens' attention. Amid his ongoing slump, the legendary cricketer posted a picture, with a cryptic message.

While the picture is of himself, the words on the wall are what have garnered attention.

Captioning the post, "Perspective', the words on the wall with wings read, 'What if I fall...Oh my darling, what if you fly.'

Kohli will return to action in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series against England, after which he will stay back in England and take a break from cricket, as per the latest reports. The former skipper has been rested for the entire West Indies tour, which will begin shortly after the conclusion of the UK tour.