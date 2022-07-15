How did Virat Kohli fare against Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, other top run-scorers in 2021?

Amid Virat Kohli's ongoing slump, we take a look at how he fared against the likes of Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma and other top-scoring batsmen in 2021.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat continued on Thursday as he could only muster up 16 runs against England in the second ODI at Lord's. The 33-year-old last scored a century in 2019, and since then he's been undergoing a lean patch.

After Virat Kohli's dismissal in the second ODI, he received a heartfelt tweet from Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with whom he's often compared. While Kohli is finding it difficult to rediscover his golden touch, Babar has been scoring runs for fun.

That being said, how did Virat Kohli fare against the likes of Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma and other top run scorers in 2021 across formats? Read on to know more.