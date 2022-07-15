How did Virat Kohli fare against Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, other top run-scorers in 2021?

Amid Virat Kohli's ongoing slump, we take a look at how he fared against the likes of Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma and other top-scoring batsmen in 2021.
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat continued on Thursday as he could only muster up 16 runs against England in the second ODI at Lord's. The 33-year-old last scored a century in 2019, and since then he's been undergoing a lean patch.
After Virat Kohli's dismissal in the second ODI, he received a heartfelt tweet from Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with whom he's often compared. While Kohli is finding it difficult to rediscover his golden touch, Babar has been scoring runs for fun.
That being said, how did Virat Kohli fare against the likes of Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma and other top run scorers in 2021 across formats? Read on to know more.
1. Mohammad Rizwan - 1915 runs
When it comes to the highest scoring batsman in 2021, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan topped the list, with his staggering tally of 1915 runs across all formats. His mind-boggling total came in 45 innings, at an average of 56.32, and he notched two centuries and 15 half-centuries during the calendar year 2021.
2. Joe Root - 1855 runs
Trailing Pakistan ace Mohammad Rizwan, England's former captain Joe Root was in the form of his life in 2021. Root's purple patch continued in 2022 as well, but he played like a man possessed last year. With a total of 1855 runs in just 31 innings, at a monstrous average of 66.25, Root's numbers are a testament to his talent.
3. Babar Azam - 1760 runs
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam also enjoyed a stellar 2021, with 1760 runs under his belt in 45 innings, at an average of 40.93. He recorded three centuries and 14 half-centuries en route to the humungous total for one year. Moreover, he was some way ahead of the next batsman in line, Rohit Sharma, with a difference of more than 300 runs between him and Rohit.
4. Rohit Sharma - 1420 runs
Current Team India skipper Rohit Sharma too was in the form of his life in 2021, as he smashed 1420 runs across formats, in 35 innings, with an average of 43.03. The 'Hitman' also scored two centuries and nine fifties last year. On the back of his impressive numbers, Rohit succeeded Virat Kohli as Team India's captain and he recorded nearly 500 runs more than Kohli in 2021.
5. Virat Kohli - 964 runs
Judging by his own lofty standards, Virat Kohli had a comparatively mediocre 2021, as he could only score 964 runs across formats, 30 innings with an average of 37.07. For comparison, the highest run-getter in 2021, Mohammad Rizwan notched nearly 1000 runs more than Kohli, while Babar Azam recorded nearly twice as many runs as the Delhi-born batsman.