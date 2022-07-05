Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'You broke another Virat Kohli record': How Babar Azam responded to Pak journo's question

Babar Azam has been on a record-breaking spree for a long time now and has been compared to Virat Kohli on numerous occasions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

'You broke another Virat Kohli record': How Babar Azam responded to Pak journo's question
Babar Azam and Virat Kohli

When one talks about records, one cricketer who has many milestones to his name is India's former skipper Virat Kohli. However, one cricketer who would be able to break many of those records is Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam.

READ | Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli's MASSIVE feat in latest ICC T20I rankings

He has been on a record-breaking spree for a long time now and this is one of the reasons why he and Kohli have been compared on numerous occasions.

In a press conference on Monday, ahead of the start of the 2-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Babar was again reminded that he had broken another record of Kohli by a Pakistani journalist.

At first, the Pakistani opening batter did not even know what record he had broken but then, the journalist told him. "I have two questions to ask. My first question is... you recently broke Virat Kohli's record...". But before the journalist could finish his question, Babar intervened and asked, "Which one?"

The reporter then answered: "You have remained No. 1 in T20Is for the longest time." To the explanation, Babar replied, "Alright".

After the reporter was done asking, Babar responded saying: "I would like to thank god. There is hard work involved and that is why I have been able to give good performances."

Talking about the clash, Pakistan will be flying to Sri Lanka on July 06. After playing a 3-day warm-up match, they will lock horns in 2 Test matches. 

Talking about the Lankan challenge, Babar said that his boys have specifically prepared themselves to tackle spin-friendly conditions.

"The conditions of Sri Lanka will be different and difficult, but we are prepared for the challenge. Spin pitches were specially prepared at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) while practice matches were also played on similar kinds of tracks in Rawalpindi," Babar said.

"If the fast bowlers get less wickets in the match between Australia and Sri Lanka, it does not mean that our pacers cannot succeed either. Pakistan's pace battery has enough capacity to pressure the Islanders."

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.